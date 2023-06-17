Centre extends step-motherly attitude against Karnataka: Minister KN Rajanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: KN Rajanna, the minister for cooperation, alleged that the center extended the step-motherly attitude against Karnataka in the allotment of food grains.

Addressing the maiden press conference here, he said that the decision of the center is politically motivated. The average person can understand that the center purposely stopped allowing rice, citing a shortage.

The state government will take immediate steps to purchase the rice from different states. The people of Karnataka understood the reason behind the decision of the center.

KN Rajanna, who is also the district in-charge minister, said that the congress government will effectively implement all the five guarantee schemes despite hurdles.

KN Rajanna said that he never expected to be appointed as the minister in charge of Hassan district and thought that the CM may give him any districts in North Karnataka. He said he will provide justice for the people of the district cutting across the caste and the party line.

KN Rajanna said that he is aware that the downtrodden and the poor people allegedly had suffered a lot due to alleged discrimination by the senior leaders in Hassan district. His first and foremost priority is to provide justice for the people of neglected communities.

The minister also said that the issues including fixation of guidance value for 25 villages which have been included in Hassan city municipality recently, Elephant menace, drinking water crisis, and the issues of the farmers will be tackled in a phased manner.

He also said that he will take steps to streamline the district administration and never mix the politics when the development is concerned. He also will forget the previous issues and the alleged remarks raised by him or any leaders.

He said that he will discuss the proposals of pending development works with the chief minister and try to sanction the same earliest.

