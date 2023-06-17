Congress ‘sympathises’ with Bommai, but  ex-CM hits back at GOP 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress seems to be playing politics over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leadership issue and targeting BJP over its delay in picking the Assembly opposition leader. The Grand Old Party which had set a narrative on the ousting of former chief minister and community leader BS Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post in July 2021 is now predicting that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai may miss out on the leader of opposition post.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been making allegations that some BJP leaders had struck a deal with some Congress leaders before the Assembly elections. Even as Bommai tried to defend himself, saying he never indulged in adjustment politics in his lifetime, Congress was quick to pick up the issue. It dragged Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh into the issue, saying they incited Simha.

“The bullet shot by Joshi and Santhosh by placing the gun over Simha’s shoulder hit Bommai’s chest. Joshi, Santhosh’s next target is Bommai, a migrant who is not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the BJP despite being a CM! “Target Lingayat” mission is complete if Bommai is finished! #BJPvsBJP”, Congress tweeted.

But Bommai continued his tirade against Congress and tweeted, “Bharatiya Janata Party has always treated the Lingayat community with respect. There is only one temple called BJP and everyone has access. It is a fact that despite @BJP4Karnataka that ruled the state for a short term, three of the four Chief Ministers, including me, belong to the Lingayat community.”

He said, “The world knows that the Congress party has not given the post of chief minister to the Lingayat community for the past thirty five years. Now the Congress party has a clear majority in the state. If you had real love for the Lingayat community you would have made the Lingayat community chief minister. There is no need to worry about our party.”

BENGALURU: Congress seems to be playing politics over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leadership issue and targeting BJP over its delay in picking the Assembly opposition leader. The Grand Old Party which had set a narrative on the ousting of former chief minister and community leader BS Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post in July 2021 is now predicting that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai may miss out on the leader of opposition post. Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been making allegations that some BJP leaders had struck a deal with some Congress leaders before the Assembly elections. Even as Bommai tried to defend himself, saying he never indulged in adjustment politics in his lifetime, Congress was quick to pick up the issue. It dragged Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh into the issue, saying they incited Simha. “The bullet shot by Joshi and Santhosh by placing the gun over Simha’s shoulder hit Bommai’s chest. Joshi, Santhosh’s next target is Bommai, a migrant who is not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the BJP despite being a CM! “Target Lingayat” mission is complete if Bommai is finished! #BJPvsBJP”, Congress tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But Bommai continued his tirade against Congress and tweeted, “Bharatiya Janata Party has always treated the Lingayat community with respect. There is only one temple called BJP and everyone has access. It is a fact that despite @BJP4Karnataka that ruled the state for a short term, three of the four Chief Ministers, including me, belong to the Lingayat community.” He said, “The world knows that the Congress party has not given the post of chief minister to the Lingayat community for the past thirty five years. Now the Congress party has a clear majority in the state. If you had real love for the Lingayat community you would have made the Lingayat community chief minister. There is no need to worry about our party.”