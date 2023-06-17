Home States Karnataka

Congress ‘sympathises’ with Bommai, but  ex-CM hits back at GOP 

It dragged Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh into the issue, saying they incited Simha.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress seems to be playing politics over the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leadership issue and targeting BJP over its delay in picking the Assembly opposition leader. The Grand Old Party which had set a narrative on the ousting of former chief minister and community leader BS Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post in July 2021 is now predicting that former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai may miss out on the leader of opposition post.

Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha has been making allegations that some BJP leaders had struck a deal with some Congress leaders before the Assembly elections. Even as Bommai tried to defend himself, saying he never indulged in adjustment politics in his lifetime, Congress was quick to pick up the issue. It dragged Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh into the issue, saying they incited Simha.

“The bullet shot by Joshi and Santhosh by placing the gun over Simha’s shoulder hit Bommai’s chest. Joshi, Santhosh’s next target is Bommai, a migrant who is not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the BJP despite being a CM!  “Target Lingayat” mission is complete if Bommai is finished! #BJPvsBJP”, Congress tweeted.

But Bommai continued his tirade against Congress and tweeted, “Bharatiya  Janata Party has always treated the Lingayat community with respect.  There is only one temple called BJP and everyone has access. It is a fact that despite @BJP4Karnataka  that ruled the state for a short term, three of the four Chief  Ministers, including me, belong to the Lingayat community.”

He said, “The world knows that the Congress party has not given the post of chief minister to the Lingayat community for the past thirty five years. Now the Congress party has a clear majority in the state. If you had real love for the Lingayat community you would have made the Lingayat community chief minister. There is no need to worry about our party.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp