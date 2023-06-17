‘Denial’ of rice: Congress plans protest on June 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the ruling Congress will stage a protest across the state against the Union Government on June 20 for “denying” rice which the Siddaramaiah government intended to distribute under its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme.

“By denying rice to the state, the BJP government at the Centre is playing politics of hatred. The Centre’s action is also anti-poor. We are opposing this and will protest across the state. Our government is committed to giving 10 kg rice to the poor,” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, told reporters on Friday.

He said to implement the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Congress government sought rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI). But it refused to give rice to the state. “We want to raise awareness among the people about this,” he added.

Slamming BJP for opposing the five guarantees of his party, Shivakumar said, “They (BJP) have been criticising us, but we went ahead with the schemes.”

DKS: They are denying rice to poor

During the election campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda stated that if people did not vote for the saffron party, they would be deprived of Centre’s benefits. “They are doing it now as Congress has come to power. They are denying rice to the poor,” Shivakumar alleged. “Our intention is that no one should be deprived of food. We wanted to implement this scheme from next month for which we had approached FCI. But the next day, it stopped selling rice and wheat in the open market. This is nothing but politics of hatred. People have rejected the BJP. We will protest against the Centre’s stand at Congress offices in taluks and district headquarters,” Shivakumar said.

Asked why the State Government is not able to purchase rice from other states, he said, “We have approached the states that grow rice in large quantities. We will not disclose the names of those states. If we do so, the Union Government will pressure them to stop supplying rice to us. This scheme will not just benefit Congress, but all. Now that the polls are over, people cutting across party lines should work for the growth of the state.”

On Gruha Lakshmi, Shivakumar said the Seva Sindhu app cannot take more than 200 applications a day. Each GP has only one GramOne centre to cater to nearly 2,500 families in its limits. “We might be late, but want to do it in a transparent manner. We are developing a separate app,” he said.

BENGALURU: Members of the ruling Congress will stage a protest across the state against the Union Government on June 20 for “denying” rice which the Siddaramaiah government intended to distribute under its ambitious Anna Bhagya scheme. “By denying rice to the state, the BJP government at the Centre is playing politics of hatred. The Centre’s action is also anti-poor. We are opposing this and will protest across the state. Our government is committed to giving 10 kg rice to the poor,” Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, told reporters on Friday. He said to implement the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Congress government sought rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI). But it refused to give rice to the state. “We want to raise awareness among the people about this,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Slamming BJP for opposing the five guarantees of his party, Shivakumar said, “They (BJP) have been criticising us, but we went ahead with the schemes.” DKS: They are denying rice to poor During the election campaign, BJP national president JP Nadda stated that if people did not vote for the saffron party, they would be deprived of Centre’s benefits. “They are doing it now as Congress has come to power. They are denying rice to the poor,” Shivakumar alleged. “Our intention is that no one should be deprived of food. We wanted to implement this scheme from next month for which we had approached FCI. But the next day, it stopped selling rice and wheat in the open market. This is nothing but politics of hatred. People have rejected the BJP. We will protest against the Centre’s stand at Congress offices in taluks and district headquarters,” Shivakumar said. Asked why the State Government is not able to purchase rice from other states, he said, “We have approached the states that grow rice in large quantities. We will not disclose the names of those states. If we do so, the Union Government will pressure them to stop supplying rice to us. This scheme will not just benefit Congress, but all. Now that the polls are over, people cutting across party lines should work for the growth of the state.” On Gruha Lakshmi, Shivakumar said the Seva Sindhu app cannot take more than 200 applications a day. Each GP has only one GramOne centre to cater to nearly 2,500 families in its limits. “We might be late, but want to do it in a transparent manner. We are developing a separate app,” he said.