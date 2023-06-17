Kin of victims of religious murders get Rs 25 lakh relief in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The state government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of

four victims of “politically motivated religious killings” that took place in Dakshina Kannada district.

The government, in its order dated June 16, stated that the kin of Masood, Deepak Rao, Mohammad Fazil and Abdul Jaleel can collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s Office ‘Krishna’ at 8 am on June 19 in Bengaluru.

The order stated that the director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) had written to the state chief secretary to grant the compensation to the families of these deceased persons.

The amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Masood was killed on July 19 last year at Bellare in Sullia, Mohammad Fazil from Mangalapete in Mangaluru was murdered on July 28 last year to avenge the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Abdul Jaleel from Katipalla was murdered on December 24 last year and Deepak Rao from Katipalla was killed on January 3 in 2018.

MANGALURU: The state government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of four victims of “politically motivated religious killings” that took place in Dakshina Kannada district. The government, in its order dated June 16, stated that the kin of Masood, Deepak Rao, Mohammad Fazil and Abdul Jaleel can collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s Office ‘Krishna’ at 8 am on June 19 in Bengaluru. The order stated that the director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) had written to the state chief secretary to grant the compensation to the families of these deceased persons. The amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Masood was killed on July 19 last year at Bellare in Sullia, Mohammad Fazil from Mangalapete in Mangaluru was murdered on July 28 last year to avenge the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Abdul Jaleel from Katipalla was murdered on December 24 last year and Deepak Rao from Katipalla was killed on January 3 in 2018.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });