Man ends life after police allegedly assaulted him, four police officers booked for abetting suicide

According to a complaint by the wife of the deceased, on June 11, two police personnel of Holehonnur station, Billal, and Lingegowdru beat up Manjunath near Town Panchayat in Holehonnur.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A laborer has died by suicide after four police officers allegedly beat him up in Holehonnur police station limits. The police booked the four personnel for abetting the suicide of the man.

The deceased Manjunath was a daily wage worker. According to a complaint by the wife of the deceased, on June 11, two police personnel of Holehonnur station, Billal, and Lingegowdru beat up Manjunath near Town Panchayat in Holehonnur. The other two personnel, Sudarshan and Vishwanath, also assaulted Manjunath. Later, they took him to the police station and eventually released him. 

According to the complaint, Manjunath was upset after the incident. Since his wife was pregnant, Manjunath took her to a hospital on June 15 and got a tetanus injection administered to her, and returned home. The same night, Manjunath told his wife that he would sleep in the next room, as he wanted to watch cricket. 

The next morning when he did not open the room, his wife called relatives. When they broke open the window of the room, they found Manjunath dead. His wife lodged the case against the four police officers. 

