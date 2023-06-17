Home States Karnataka

New textbooks may come in next year as committee yet to be formed 

These changes will be released through a booklet this academic year.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists protest against the government’s decision to withdraw the Anti-Conversion law, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Instead of revisions, textbooks may be changed as a whole in the coming academic year. While Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said changes would be made to the current textbooks in the form of booklets, textbooks as a whole may set to change in the next academic year. Kannada writer and committee member for the previous Baraguru Ramachandrappa textbook revision committee Allamaprabhu Bettadur, who is also set to join the current revision committee, said that new textbooks will be given the next academic year.

“The cabinet meeting was to remove controversial texts included during the BJP government’s tenure. These changes will be released through a booklet this academic year. A committee is also in the process of being formed. It will focus on developing new textbooks for the state syllabus for the coming academic year,” he told TNIE.

He said the head of the committee is yet to be decided. “The earlier committee was headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa, but this time, he has said no because of health reasons. The committee, however, will still include members of the previous committee, including Kannada author Rajappa Dalavayi and I,” he added. Developmental educationist VP Niranjanaradhya said the reworking of new textbooks was suggested to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his meeting with academics. “Instead of focusing on revisions, we have suggested that new textbooks be prepared. The last textbooks were released in 2012 and are outdated,” he said.

In 2012, under the then 
BJP government, new textbooks had been introduced. The 2016 textbook revision committee headed by Baraguru was tasked with removing controversial content, which involved communal material, sources said. The changes announced during the recent cabinet meeting will involve reversing changes made to 
the textbooks last year by the committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha.

Sources close to the minister said that since the changes are not drastic this year, they will be implemented without the committee. “Changes suggested during the last cabinet meeting are not major as they undo the revisions made by the previous committee and add small changes,” they added.

