Post BSY, no one had drive to win polls, says Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha

On CM Siddaramaiah’s remark that he is politically immature, the MP said that he agrees with him, but wants to know how the government will mobilise Rs 59,000 crore needed for the five guarantees.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Days after accusing a few BJP state leaders of “adjustment politics” with some Congress leaders, Kodagu-Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that those in power after the term of BS Yediyurappa showed no interest in bringing the party back to power in the state. 

The MP heaped praises on Yediyurappa saying that the veteran leader was instrumental in the BJP forming the government in 2019. “In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP won 104 seats falling short of the halfway mark. It was due to the efforts of Yediyurappa that the party managed to come to power in the state. As there was delay in Cabinet formation, Yediyurappa single handedly toured the state to address the problems faced by people due to floods and later due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.  

Without taking names, Simha said that the ‘Athiratha Maharatha’ who came to power after Yediyurappa failed to take any action against the accused in the murder of BJP workers Harsha and Praveen Netteru and did not show any interest in bringing back BJP to power in Karnataka.  

“BJP workers were disappointed. They were also angry as the government failed to table the Justice Kempanna Commission report on the Arkavathy Layout on land denotification. So, I have become the voice of the party workers and raise the questions,” he said.  On CM Siddaramaiah’s remark that he is politically immature, the MP said that he agrees with him, but wants to know how the government will mobilise Rs 59,000 crore needed for the five guarantees.

