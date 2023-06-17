Home States Karnataka

SHG women in Kolar district try to tie up DCC bank official, say won’t repay loan

Some men from the village tried to control the situation, but the women turned against them too.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Citing a purported statement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before the Assembly elections on loan waiver, women members of a self-help group (SHGs) from Bairukuru village in Mulbagal taluk tried to tie up a Kolar DCC Bank representative on Friday, refusing to repay the loan they have taken. The video of women trying to tie the official has gone viral. 

This is the second such incident in the district. Earlier, women from an SHG at Kyalanuru of Kolar taluk had asked another DCC Bank representative to leave the village as they would not pay any amount due. They said Congress leaders had promised to waive off such loans in the run-up to the elections and now that the Grand Old Party has come to power, they would not repay any loan.

A screengrab showing SHG members trying to
In Bairukuru, DCC Bank representative Nagaraj reached the village with a list of people who had to repay the loans. But the women from the SHG gathered around him, with ropes ready to tie him up and shouted that they would not repay as a loan waiver had been promised by Congress leaders.

Some men from the village tried to control the situation, but the women turned against them too. The women said that the loan waiver had been promised by Congress leaders during electioneering and also during door-to-door campaigning, and they voted for the party believing that the promise would be implemented. 

DCC Bank president Byalahalli Govinda Gowda told The New Indian Express that it is a big blow to the cooperative sector bank. If nearly 70 per cent of borrowers refuse to repay the amount, how would the bank run, he wondered. 

Gowda said in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, Rs 700 crore has been released as loan to SHGs. The amount runs to Rs 2,000 crore across the state. If the government is waiving off the loans, where it the question of demanding money from SHGs, he asked.

