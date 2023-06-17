Home States Karnataka

Single-use dialysis units to be mandatory in Karnataka

He said single-use equipment is already in use in many private hospitals.

Published: 17th June 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dialysis

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a recent inspection of KC General Hospital revealed the state of affairs in the dialysis centre, including lack of functional air-conditioners, drinking water facilities and access to wheelchairs, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced that the government is planning to make single-use dialysis units mandatory for all centres across the state. 

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep told TNIE that the department is discussing the conversion of all centres to single-use dialysis centres, as technical experts have suggested it will reduce cross-infection among healthcare workers and patients. In case of haemodialysis, the same equipment is used multiple times after washing. The used dialyser and tubes have to be cleaned after every dialysis procedure.  

Dialysis treatment puts patients at higher risk of serious infections, as it requires frequent access to the bloodstream, using needles or catheters (soft plastic tubes inserted into large veins). If germs get into a patient’s blood, they can cause serious infections that may lead to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening immune system response, or even death, a Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Study explained.

State-run dialysis centres have remained dysfunctional for months now. Subsequently, Rao directed officials to call for a fresh tender to improve the condition of 167 dialysis centres running under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis programme. Dysfunctional equipment in many centres and shortage of nephrologists has continued for months, said Dr Keshav Murthy, director, Institute of Nephrourology, Victoria Hospital. The PMNDP portal stated there are 633 functional dialysis machines available across all centres in the state.  

He said single-use equipment is already in use in many private hospitals. The process is convenient, requires less manpower and uses less water. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Single-use dialysis units KC General Hospital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp