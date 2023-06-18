Home States Karnataka

Accused in Kalaburagi head constable murder case shot in leg as he tries escaping police custody

The incident took place when a team of police personnel was bringing the accused, Saibanna Karajagi, who was hiding at Alamel village in Vijayapur district, to Kalaburagi.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An accused in head constable Mayur Chouhan’s murder case was shot in the leg when he tried to escape from police custody after attacking a police sub-inspector (PSI)  with a knife at Mandewal village in Jewargi taluk on Saturday evening.

The incident took place when a team of police personnel was bringing the accused, Saibanna Karajagi, who was hiding at Alamel village in Vijayapur district, to Kalaburagi.

Near Mandewal village, Saibanna assaulted PSI of Nelogi police station Basavaraj and other policemen with a knife and tried to escape.  At this juncture, Jewargi PSI Sangamesh fired in the air warning Saibanna not to escape.  But when Saibanna ignored it, Sangamesh shot in the leg of Saibanna, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Panth told reporters.

PSI Basavaraj is under treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi. Saibanna was admitted to GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi.

It may be recalled that Chouhan died on the spot and constable Pramod suffered serious injuries when a sand-laden tractor, driven by Siddanna, ran over their motorcycle at Narayanpur village in Kalaburagi district on Thursday night.  The police arrested Siddanna, who is Saibanna’s brother, on Friday.

