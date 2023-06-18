Home States Karnataka

Congress misleading people by by claiming that Centre stopped giving rice: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Another allegation has been made that private procurement has been allowed and procurement by the state government has been stopped.

Published: 18th June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 10:45 AM

BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru (South) MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that Congress was misleading by claiming that the central government has stopped giving rice, by deliberately tweaking the rules and regulations, which is hampering the government’s Anna Bhagya scheme.

“We had requested the FCI and the Centre to provide an additional 5 kg of rice. Immediately, the regional office of the FCI wrote a letter saying that we have permission. Then the Centre held a meeting and changed the rules and said that it will not give additional rice. Another allegation has been made that private procurement has been allowed and procurement by the state government has been stopped,” he said.

According to a media report, he said, a special inter-ministerial meeting was held in Delhi on June 8, even before the state government requested the FCI regional office to provide an additional 5 kg of rice.

“The meeting was held a few days before the FCI regional officer said it was allowed to get rice. It has come to light that wheat price in mandis has risen by 8 per cent,’’ he said.

In a meeting on May 2, ahead of Karnataka elections, chaired by the cabinet secretary, there were suggestions to look into open market sales schemes to control inflation.

