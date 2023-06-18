Home States Karnataka

I’m no Buddha, want to become Karnataka CM: Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Senior leaders in Congress have continued their demand for a Dalit chief minister. After Home Minister G Parameshwara reiterated that he was denied the chief minister’s post, it is the turn of Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa to express his wish to don the top post.

At an interaction, organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association on Saturday, Mysuru district minister Mahadevappa said there is nothing wrong with Parameshwara demanding the post. “There are many eligible leaders in Congress who have the ability to become CM. Dr BR Ambedkar wanted Dalits to be in policy-making positions. I too want to become CM. The person who doesn’t have any desires will become a Buddha. I have not yet become a Buddha,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during Janata Darshan on Saturday | Express

“Around 95% of Dalits voted for Congress in the Assembly polls. They want their leaders to become CM. There are a lot of eminent leaders from the community. Among the stalwarts are Basavalingappa, N Rachaiah and Ranganath. After Mallikharjun Kharge, I, Parameshwara and KH Muniyappa have the ability. Given the opportunity, we are second to none,” he said.

On the financial burden in implementing the five guarantees, he said the government is committed to fulfil all the promises. “Promises are not constitutional issues, but the guarantees are promises by the party. We have already introduced Shakti. We will introduce the rest. We will again talk to the Centre for procuring rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme. If the response is negative, we will arrange for it from other means.,” he said. “Implementing the guarantees needs Rs 59,000 crore and they will benefit 1.37 crore poor families,” he said.

