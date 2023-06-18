Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar picks brains of Bengaluru to build brand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that a website for public suggestions will be set up and a committee formed to finalise a blueprint and a master plan for ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Work will be initiated in six months to set the ball rolling towards achieving the goals of ‘Brand Bengaluru’. Hosting the website and setting up of the committee will be done after talks on Tuesday with leading personalities of the city.

Shivakumar revealed this to the media after holding an almost three-hour-long closed-door meeting with 42 eminent personalities, including head honchos of industry, former CMs, sports personalities and civic experts from the city.

Suggestions have also been sought from all MLAs from Bengaluru. “The website will be launched soon and public suggestions will be sought to address issues and work on building Brand Bengaluru. Planning will be done keeping the existing financial conditions,” he said.

Shivakumar said the committee would comprise officials, industry heads and decision-makers.Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited; BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda; Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, WonderLa; Geetanjali Kirloskar, MD, Kirloskar Systems; Irfan Razack, Chairman & MD, Prestige Group; and Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha, were among those who attended the meeting.

Shivakumar said those who attended the meeting offered to the state government to use their services and even expressed their readiness to launch work to clean the city’s lakes. They all assured that they would stand by the government in its efforts to develop ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Many in favour of CDP for city

Suggestions were sought on issues such as high-density corridors, improving traffic, garbage management, fixing the drainage system, stormwater drains, recycling sewage, and improving parks. There were suggestions to launch monorail to improve access to more areas of the city. Some favoured a mass rapid transit system. While carpooling and better parking facilities were discussed, there was a suggestion on employment generation and to set up education institutions on the city’s outskirts to reduce traffic.

Stating that there were 20 high-density traffic zones in the city, including Mysuru Road, KR Puram, Hebbal, Tumakuru Road, and NICE Road Peripheral Ring Road, Shivakumar said there were suggestions to improve traffic there. There was a consensus on projects to be completed on time, besides eliminating corruption.

Concerns were expressed about delays in the Sub-Urban rail network and confusion over Transfer of Development Rights (TDRs). Many favoured road widening and a Comprehensive Development Plan for Bengaluru, Shivakumar said.

“They have confidence that the Siddaramaiah government can deliver, and I, as a minister, will also take up the responsibility (for the image makeover of the city). Some have suggested a special task force. People who were involved in city planning during SM Krishna’s government also attended the meeting,” Shivakumar said.

The concept of seeking suggestions and ideas from head honchos of IT and other industries to develop Bengaluru was the idea of Krishna, who is Shivakumar’s mentor.

