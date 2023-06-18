Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: I may retire from electoral politics, says Congress MP DK Suresh 

Suresh’s announcement comes at a time when AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge called a meeting of all ministers of Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in New Delhi on June 21.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli and Shivakumar K
Express News Service

 BENGALURU/ MYSURU: Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh, who is Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother, sprang a surprise on Saturday by announcing that he may retire from electoral politics.

“I have not decided as yet to contest the 2024 LS elections. I will seek party leaders and workers’ views in this regard. If they find a suitable candidate, I am ready to back him,” he said, adding “Politics is not that good and I feel it is enough. My intention is to pave the way for others.” He disclosed this to reporters after participating in the zilla panchayat meeting at Ramanagara.

Apparently, this announcement was unexpected from the 57-year-old politician who played a pivotal role in the phenomenal rise of his brother’s political career.  He might be unhappy with ministers MB Patil, Mahadevappa and others reiterating that Siddaramaiah will complete his full term as CM, according to political analysts.

Suresh’s announcement comes at a time when AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge called a meeting of all ministers of Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in New Delhi on June 21. 

Suresh justifiably upset, say aides

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the meeting. Political analysts feel that Suresh might have sent feelers to the Congress brass that they have to reward his brother Shivakumar “adequately”. This is a kind of reminder, as there might be an unofficial deal between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and the high command on CM’s post, they say.

After Suresh’s announcement, his close aides feel he has every reason to be disappointed after Shivakumar lost the CM’s gaddi.

There are speculations of a possible BJP-JDS alliance for the LS polls to target DK brothers. However, Suresh clarified he will take a call on quitting after a year in consultation with Congress leaders. Some supporters said he will certainly contest the LS polls as there is no alternative candidate in Congress for Bengaluru Rural.

