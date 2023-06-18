Home States Karnataka

Karnataka turns to Chhattisgarh for rice respite, won’t go to open markets: Minister KH Muniyappa

Muniyappa also hinted that other food grains will be distributed along with the rice if the quantity is inadequate.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 09:11 AM

KH Muniyappa

Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trying to resolve an impasse over supply of rice from FCI, the Congress government has now turned to another Congress-ruled state, Chhattisgarh for help. Sources said that there is a stockpile of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes as against the required 2.28 lakh metric tonnes, which might delay the delivery of 10 kg of rice for every member of a BPL family and Antyodaya Anna Yojana. The government can reduce the rice quantity and add jowar and ragi, sources added.

“I need not go all the way for negotiations as Chief Secretary (Vandita Sharma) will take a call on procuring rice from Chhattisgarh. We will not be going to open markets. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has earmarked adequate funds. Soon, we will announce the launch date of Anna Bhagya scheme,” said Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa after a high-level meeting with the chief minister and top brass officials Saturday.

“We are looking out, we are hopeful. We are not giving up. We will come up with an announcement soon,” he assured. Muniyappa also hinted that other food grains will be distributed along with the rice if the quantity is inadequate.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said that 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of rice are available in Chhattisgarh, but that will “increase the transportation cost”. Responding to the allegation made by BJP MLA BY Vijayendra, the chief minister said the former can get it done if it is available in the state.

