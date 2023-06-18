Two killed, seer injured in road accident in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two persons were killed on the spot and a seer, Kadasiddeswar Swami of Muppina Mutt of Hosa Iddaa Honda village of Belagavi taluk, sustained severe injuries when a truck hit a car from behind and the car in turn hit a lorry moving in front of it, near Honaga village on National Highway-48 in Belagavi taluk on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Panchakshari Basayya Hiremath (26), a resident of Paraknatti village of Hukkeri taluk, and Pandurang Maruti Jadhav (75), a resident of Bachali village of Kolhapur district.

The seer, who is in critical condition, is being treated in a private hospital.

Both the deceased and the seer were travelling in the Maruti Alto-800. According to sources, a goods truck that was moving at a high speed from Hattargi to Belagavi on NH-48 hit the car from behind near Benelli village bridge.

The impact was so intense that the car collided with a lorry which was moving in front of it. As a result, the driver and the person sitting in the rear seat of the car died on the spot.



Kadasiddeswar Swami, who was also in the car, suffered injuries on his forehead, neck and other parts of the body in the incident. He was shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi for further treatment.

A police team headed by Kakati PSI Manjunath Hulakund visited the spot. A case has been registered in Kakati police station.

BELAGAVI: Two persons were killed on the spot and a seer, Kadasiddeswar Swami of Muppina Mutt of Hosa Iddaa Honda village of Belagavi taluk, sustained severe injuries when a truck hit a car from behind and the car in turn hit a lorry moving in front of it, near Honaga village on National Highway-48 in Belagavi taluk on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Panchakshari Basayya Hiremath (26), a resident of Paraknatti village of Hukkeri taluk, and Pandurang Maruti Jadhav (75), a resident of Bachali village of Kolhapur district. The seer, who is in critical condition, is being treated in a private hospital. Both the deceased and the seer were travelling in the Maruti Alto-800. According to sources, a goods truck that was moving at a high speed from Hattargi to Belagavi on NH-48 hit the car from behind near Benelli village bridge. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The impact was so intense that the car collided with a lorry which was moving in front of it. As a result, the driver and the person sitting in the rear seat of the car died on the spot. Kadasiddeswar Swami, who was also in the car, suffered injuries on his forehead, neck and other parts of the body in the incident. He was shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi for further treatment. A police team headed by Kakati PSI Manjunath Hulakund visited the spot. A case has been registered in Kakati police station.