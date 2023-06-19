Home States Karnataka

Amid reports of portal crash, 55,000 register for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka 

“The link did not work. The government should be ashamed,” said Sharath Kumar KP, after trying countless times to register.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

online learning, online education, technology

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Amid reports of a portal crash, around 55,000 consumers registered for the Gruha Jyoti scheme till 6 pm on Sunday, for 200 units of free electricity for eligible households. The registration was supposed to open on June 15 but was pushed to June 18 to get the Seva Sindhu portal ready for the huge traffic. Despite that, many failed to access the portal.

“The link did not work. The government should be ashamed,” said Sharath Kumar KP, after trying countless times to register. Those who went to BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and the Bescom offices had the same experience because of no link. Bescom officials maintained that the link was set to be active for e-gov centres from 11am Sunday and post 3 pm for self-registration, the link was not working.

Under fire, Bescom shared the link on social media pages, and said it was active, but only a few could open. Those who opened it complained they could not get the OTP for registration while others said documents could not be uploaded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Jyoti scheme Karnataka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • PHANIRAJ A
    Line up at CM's and Dy CM's house for registration of Griha Jyothi Scheme as link is not working.
    2 hours ago reply

  • PHANIRAJ A
    Link for registration for griha jyothi scheme in seva sindhu is not opening at all. Let all people should go to CM and Dy CM's house fo registration
    2 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp