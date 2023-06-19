Amid reports of portal crash, 55,000 register for Gruha Jyoti scheme in Karnataka 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports of a portal crash, around 55,000 consumers registered for the Gruha Jyoti scheme till 6 pm on Sunday, for 200 units of free electricity for eligible households. The registration was supposed to open on June 15 but was pushed to June 18 to get the Seva Sindhu portal ready for the huge traffic. Despite that, many failed to access the portal.

“The link did not work. The government should be ashamed,” said Sharath Kumar KP, after trying countless times to register. Those who went to BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and the Bescom offices had the same experience because of no link. Bescom officials maintained that the link was set to be active for e-gov centres from 11am Sunday and post 3 pm for self-registration, the link was not working.

Under fire, Bescom shared the link on social media pages, and said it was active, but only a few could open. Those who opened it complained they could not get the OTP for registration while others said documents could not be uploaded.

