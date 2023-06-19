Home States Karnataka

Ankola’s Belgian Malinois to guard Indian borders

A post on Facebook changed the history of 17 Belgian Malinois puppies which were born at a house in a village near Ankola.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

​ Raghavendra Bhat with Devil,  one of the rare Duron colour  Belgian Malinois  | express ​

​ Raghavendra Bhat with Devil,  one of the rare Duron colour  Belgian Malinois  | express ​

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

ANKOLA(UTTARA KANNADA):  A post on Facebook changed the history of 17 Belgian Malinois puppies which were born at a house in a village near Ankola. For dog lover Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Bavikere in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district, rearing dogs has been a hobby.

But an unexpected big event occurred when he, as usual, posted the pictures of his Belgian Malinois puppies. An officer from the Army in Assam contacted him immediately, requesting him to give the puppies to guard the borders.

Bhat, an officer in the Department of Women and Child Development in Uttara Kannada, told this newspaper, “I had a big surprise when the Army officer contacted me. Another officer was sent to my house and he tested all the pups for 45 days, before ensuring that they are fit to serve the nation.”

Bhat learnt about Belgian Malinois after a friend who works in CRPF informed him about the breed. “I searched for the best dogs and did not want any with a history of inbreeding. I brought the male from Bengaluru and a pair of females from Haryana. I retained one female Lisa. I got a duron colour male from Hyderabad, which we named Devil. Malinois with this colour is rare and most sought after. The rest is history,” he said.

He has four Malinois now, KF, Devil, Lisa and Tiny.
Lisa littered 10 puppies and Tiny eight. Bhat’s family never thought that the pups would be picked up by the Army. Earlier, a few pups had been taken for service by the state police.

The family has been rearing dogs for the last 25 years and have several rare and popular breeds in their collection, including dobermann, German shepherd, pit bulls and American bully. Their Indian breeds include Bully kutta and Mudhol hounds. He is now planning to bring in the best of Rajapalayam hounds to his collection.

One-post fame
After a Fa­ce­book post, an Army officer from Assam contacted Ra­ghave­ndra Bhat, requesting that the puppies be given to guard the borders. The pups were tested for 45 days to be declared fit to serve the nation
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belgian Malinois
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp