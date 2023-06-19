Ankola’s Belgian Malinois to guard Indian borders

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

ANKOLA(UTTARA KANNADA): A post on Facebook changed the history of 17 Belgian Malinois puppies which were born at a house in a village near Ankola. For dog lover Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Bavikere in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district, rearing dogs has been a hobby.

But an unexpected big event occurred when he, as usual, posted the pictures of his Belgian Malinois puppies. An officer from the Army in Assam contacted him immediately, requesting him to give the puppies to guard the borders.

Bhat, an officer in the Department of Women and Child Development in Uttara Kannada, told this newspaper, “I had a big surprise when the Army officer contacted me. Another officer was sent to my house and he tested all the pups for 45 days, before ensuring that they are fit to serve the nation.”

Bhat learnt about Belgian Malinois after a friend who works in CRPF informed him about the breed. “I searched for the best dogs and did not want any with a history of inbreeding. I brought the male from Bengaluru and a pair of females from Haryana. I retained one female Lisa. I got a duron colour male from Hyderabad, which we named Devil. Malinois with this colour is rare and most sought after. The rest is history,” he said.

He has four Malinois now, KF, Devil, Lisa and Tiny.

Lisa littered 10 puppies and Tiny eight. Bhat’s family never thought that the pups would be picked up by the Army. Earlier, a few pups had been taken for service by the state police.

The family has been rearing dogs for the last 25 years and have several rare and popular breeds in their collection, including dobermann, German shepherd, pit bulls and American bully. Their Indian breeds include Bully kutta and Mudhol hounds. He is now planning to bring in the best of Rajapalayam hounds to his collection.

One-post fame

After a Fa­ce­book post, an Army officer from Assam contacted Ra­ghave­ndra Bhat, requesting that the puppies be given to guard the borders. The pups were tested for 45 days to be declared fit to serve the nation



ANKOLA(UTTARA KANNADA): A post on Facebook changed the history of 17 Belgian Malinois puppies which were born at a house in a village near Ankola. For dog lover Raghavendra Bhat, a resident of Bavikere in Ankola taluk in Uttara Kannada district, rearing dogs has been a hobby. But an unexpected big event occurred when he, as usual, posted the pictures of his Belgian Malinois puppies. An officer from the Army in Assam contacted him immediately, requesting him to give the puppies to guard the borders. Bhat, an officer in the Department of Women and Child Development in Uttara Kannada, told this newspaper, “I had a big surprise when the Army officer contacted me. Another officer was sent to my house and he tested all the pups for 45 days, before ensuring that they are fit to serve the nation.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bhat learnt about Belgian Malinois after a friend who works in CRPF informed him about the breed. “I searched for the best dogs and did not want any with a history of inbreeding. I brought the male from Bengaluru and a pair of females from Haryana. I retained one female Lisa. I got a duron colour male from Hyderabad, which we named Devil. Malinois with this colour is rare and most sought after. The rest is history,” he said. He has four Malinois now, KF, Devil, Lisa and Tiny. Lisa littered 10 puppies and Tiny eight. Bhat’s family never thought that the pups would be picked up by the Army. Earlier, a few pups had been taken for service by the state police. The family has been rearing dogs for the last 25 years and have several rare and popular breeds in their collection, including dobermann, German shepherd, pit bulls and American bully. Their Indian breeds include Bully kutta and Mudhol hounds. He is now planning to bring in the best of Rajapalayam hounds to his collection. One-post fame After a Fa­ce­book post, an Army officer from Assam contacted Ra­ghave­ndra Bhat, requesting that the puppies be given to guard the borders. The pups were tested for 45 days to be declared fit to serve the nation