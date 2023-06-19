Deeper probe into Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will further probe the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. “We will take up the investigation again. We will go to the bottom of it and no one will be spared. The exam part also needs to be inquired into,” Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

While a new probe is likely, the police department is suffering because of vacancies of close to 1,000 posts of sub-inspectors. The recruitment of a batch of 545 sub-inspectors has been stuck in issues surrounding the scandal, while the government is deciding on recruitment of around 400 SIs, which will affected because of the investigation.

Parameshwara said, “Since these 545 sub-inspectors would be their seniors, we cannot go ahead with the recruitment of 400 SIs.” In the scam-affected recruitment process, the selected sub-inspectors have gone to court, arguing that they had been chosen after a due process and after they appeared for the exams.

They contend that those involved in the scam are only about 40 candidates and why should they suffer because of the misdeeds of others. Parameshwara said, “The state government has gone before the court, seeking permission to hold a re-exam, while those who have passed are challenging this. I would say if they have prepared properly for the exam, they should be confident of facing it again. We have held meetings to discuss what to do with these candidates. While some officers suggested that a re-exam should be conducted, the whole issue is entangled in the court case.”

On the Bitcoin scandal, he said that though the central government has closed the investigation, the state government will conduct a fresh probe. “The main accused, Shriky, is out on bail. Too much money is involved and there is a hand of some very powerful people. We will see.”

