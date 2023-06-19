Home States Karnataka

Family of communal violence victims get Rs 25 lakh in Karnataka, CM announces jobs for them

While one of the victims was hacked to death when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five-and-half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

Published: 19th June 2023 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a "compensation" cheque of Rs 25 lakh and announced jobs for the family members of six people who were killed in communal incidents.

The Chief Minister said he will make sure that no such 'unnatural deaths' take place in the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, Deepak Rao (Dakshina Kannada district) was killed on January 3, 2018; Masood (Dakshina Kannada district) on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil (Dakshina Kannada) on July 28, 2022; Abdul Jalil (Dakshina Kannada) on December 24, 2022; Idrish Pasha (Mandya) on March 31, 2023; and Shamir (Gadag) on January 17, 2022 were the others killed in different incidents.

While Deepak Rao was hacked to death when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five-and-half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government discriminated against people while giving relief and gave compensation only to the family members of Praveen Nettar, a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada, and Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, from Shivamogga who were killed last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SiddaramaiahKarnataka communal violence victims
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp