Home States Karnataka

Hampi varsity VC writes to govt to waive off Rs 77 lakh power bill

In 2020, the university staff had written to the then Yediyurappa government to release around Rs 8 crore to cover the salaries of contract workers.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE:  The Hampi Kannada University has received a power bill of whopping Rs 77 lakh, some of it arrears. The university vice-chancellor has now written to Energy Minister KJ George to waive off the bill, saying the university is struggling to run due to paucity of funds. The letter has gone viral on social media and people are unhappy with the financial situation of the university.

Vice-Chancellor Paramashiva Murthy stated in the letter that since 2019, after the pandemic broke out, it has become difficult to run the university. Some bill amount had been pending and now, the total has come to over Rs 77 lakh.

In 2020, the university staff had written to the then Yediyurappa government to release around Rs 8 crore to cover the salaries of contract workers. University administration officials said the University has been facing financial crises for a few years now. “It’s a constitutional right to ask for funds to help students. Waiver of electricity bill, generated by GESCOM, is part of it. If possible, the government will help us or else we will pay the bill in some time with the permission of GESCOM officials,” they added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi varsity Hampi Kannada University power bill
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp