Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: ABVP leader shares obscene videos of girl students, held

The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.  The National Students’ Union of India had filed a complaint with the police.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader from its Thirthahalli unit, who is studying at a college in the town, has been arrested for allegedly circulating obscene videos of girl students. He allegedly lured young women and filmed them naked. He later used the videos to blackmail the young women, the police said. One such video went viral on social media sites.

The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.  The National Students’ Union of India had filed a complaint with the police. Tweeting about the incident, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted, and taunted MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya as to when he would open a helpline to save women from being harassed by some BJP leaders.

Following the incident, the Shivamogga CEN police station issued a warning to the public against sharing obscene photos and videos of women and children.  They said the culprits will be booked under section 67 (E) of the Information and Technology Act, which deals with punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. The guilty can be punished with up to five years in jail. The police also warned WhatsApp group admins to be cautious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP leader obscene videos of girl
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp