Karnataka: ABVP leader shares obscene videos of girl students, held

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader from its Thirthahalli unit, who is studying at a college in the town, has been arrested for allegedly circulating obscene videos of girl students. He allegedly lured young women and filmed them naked. He later used the videos to blackmail the young women, the police said. One such video went viral on social media sites.

The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. The National Students’ Union of India had filed a complaint with the police. Tweeting about the incident, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee tweeted, and taunted MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya as to when he would open a helpline to save women from being harassed by some BJP leaders.

Following the incident, the Shivamogga CEN police station issued a warning to the public against sharing obscene photos and videos of women and children. They said the culprits will be booked under section 67 (E) of the Information and Technology Act, which deals with punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. The guilty can be punished with up to five years in jail. The police also warned WhatsApp group admins to be cautious.

