People won’t accept even one gram less rice: B S Yediyurappa asks Congress to fulfill promise

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said Congress leaders are unnecessarily creating confusion and blaming the Union government over the free distribution of rice to BPL cardholders.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the BJP leader said the Centre is already giving 5 kg of rice per person free of cost. “But the Centre did not agree to give additional quantity of rice. It is the state government’s responsibility to give the additional rice. Let them buy from anywhere and give 10 kg of rice to beneficiaries as promised. People will not agree if the rice distributed is less by one gram. Hence, I urge the government to fulfil its promise. Blaming the Union government is uncalled for. Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said that additional five kg of rice will be given,” he said.

Yediyurappa advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar to stop blaming the Union government on the supply of additional quantity of rice. Asked about the BJP delaying electing an opposition leader, Yediyurappa said Central leaders will take a call on this before the commencement of the legislative session.

