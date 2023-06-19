Home States Karnataka

Sand miners digging up Tungabhadra river bed in dead of night  

Villagers have complained to officials about lorries transporting sand from the river but in vain.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:47 AM

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG:  With water level in the Tungabhadra river reaching rock bottom, illegal sand miners are having a field day in Mundargi taluk. Since the lifting of restrictions following the Assembly elections nearly a month back, miners have been illegally scooping sand worth crores from the river bed during nights.

Villagers have complained to officials about lorries transporting sand from the river but in vain. Though the Gadag district administration, revenue department and police have warned of strict action for illegal sand mining and have kept a vigil, the activity continues unabated in the river basin during the dead of the night. 

On June 5, the district administration issued a public notice stating that there will be a ban on sand mining during the South West Monsoon. However, illegal mining continued unabated. Even Gadag District Minister H K Patil instructed officials to take necessary actions on illegal mining. 

Malleshappa Patil of Kakkur said, “We have been complaining to the officials that illegal miners come to the river bed around 2-3 pm, and we cannot sleep due to the sound of lorries. The officials keep vigil during the day, hence illegal mining takes place at night. They are digging the core river areas as water level has reduced.” Gadag DC  Vaishal ML said, “We received some complaints on illegal mining at nights and we will soon take strict action.”

