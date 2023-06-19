Section 144 in Karnataka's Raichur to ‘save’ water from dam  

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As water scarcity has increased in North Karnataka, the Raichur district administration is getting water to the city through a canal by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 from June 17 to 27. Before releasing the water to Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC) from the Tungabhadra dam, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the diversion of water from the canal. Presently, water is being supplied once every five days to Raichur city from the Krishna river.

To mitigate the crisis, the district administration has decided to get water from Tungabhadra reservoir through a canal. The water released from the dam will flow through TLBC for nearly 130 miles. The water will be first accumulated in the balancing reservoir at Bangarappa Kere and then will be diverted to Rampur lake reservoir. The water will then be released to Raichur city for drinking purposes.

Deputy Commissioner L Chandrashekhar Naik said, “Despite engineers being deputed for patrolling, there are possibilities of people using gauges and diverting water.”

BELAGAVI: As water scarcity has increased in North Karnataka, the Raichur district administration is getting water to the city through a canal by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 from June 17 to 27. Before releasing the water to Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC) from the Tungabhadra dam, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the diversion of water from the canal. Presently, water is being supplied once every five days to Raichur city from the Krishna river. To mitigate the crisis, the district administration has decided to get water from Tungabhadra reservoir through a canal. The water released from the dam will flow through TLBC for nearly 130 miles. The water will be first accumulated in the balancing reservoir at Bangarappa Kere and then will be diverted to Rampur lake reservoir. The water will then be released to Raichur city for drinking purposes. Deputy Commissioner L Chandrashekhar Naik said, “Despite engineers being deputed for patrolling, there are possibilities of people using gauges and diverting water.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });