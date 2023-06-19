With no KSRTC service, Shakti scheme moot for these tribal villages in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, receives an overwhelming response across the state, residents of several tribal areas are unable to utilise the benefit as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations doesn’t have services in interior villages in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Tribals belonging to Bedaguli, Attekane, Betta Guddu in Biligiriranga Tiger Reserve (BRT) have to depend on a lone private bus to reach Chamarajanagar. The KSRTC has refused to run services pointing at narrow roads and steep curves despite villagers appealing to the authorities to asphalt the road for the past two years. The authorities have repaired 6-7 km of the road while a longer stretch has been left unattended.

“A mini-bus operates two single trips from Chamarajanagar to Beduguli both in the morning and evening. Youths use their own bikes to reach the town or their workplace. Hundreds of them walk for 2-3 km in the thick forest area to reach the main road to catch the bus. It’s all the more difficult for pregnant women who have to depend on crowded buses for their routine check-ups,” said Mallesh, a resident.

KSRTC divisional controller Srinivas said the corporation can’t operate in the BRT area because of bad roads. He said they will operate mini buses to Athekane, Bedaguli and other hamlets if the roads are repaired. Hundreds of Adivasi women in Mysuru district too experience the same trouble as 90 per cent of tribal hadis fall in interior places where KSRTC buses do not ply. Barring Shattahalli hadi, all the other hadis fall in the forest fringes.

Ramu, a tribal, said many of them prefer to travel by jeeps paying from their pockets instead of walking for miles to take buses operated via Nagarhole forest. The situation is no different in HD Kote with 120 hadis in interior areas not having proper connectivity. He said many tribals use their vehicles to reach estates for work.

The tribals also revealed that 875 families would not be able to enjoy the benefit of Anna Bhagya scheme as they have not renewed their ration cards. Soma, a tribal, said the district administration should launch a drive visiting tribal hadis to renew all ration cards so that the poor can utilise the social schemes announced by the government.

