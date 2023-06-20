Home States Karnataka

71 per cent rain deficit: ‘Biparjoy’ brings no joy to Karnataka

IMD-Bengaluru Director A Prasad said Biparjoy affected the monsoon wind circulation pattern.

Published: 20th June 2023

A view of heavy rainfall with strong winds as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall at Mandvi, in Kutch. (Photo | PTI)

BENGALURU: Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ that hit the Gujarat coast last week has affected the progress of the southwest monsoon in Karnataka. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Karnataka has so far received 34.3mm of rainfall from June 1 as against the normal rainfall of 119.6mm — a 71% deficit.

According to weathermen, Biparjoy has sucked out moisture from southern India causing this shortage. While coastal Karnataka has received 13cm rainfall as against the normal 49cm (a deficit of 72%), North Interior Karnataka got just 2cm rainfall (normal 7cm), a deficit of 68%. Even South Interior Karnataka stares at a deficit of 73% receiving just 3cm (normal 9cm). Things are not rosy even in   Bengaluru, with the city receiving 3cm rainfall (normal 6cm), a deficit of 50%.   

IMD-Bengaluru Director A Prasad said Biparjoy affected the monsoon wind circulation pattern. “As it has made landfall and crossed Gujarat, we expect the monsoon currents to revive.  Coastal Karnataka has been experiencing widespread rainfall since Sunday. Westerly winds are advancing and in the next three days, the conditions will become favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon,” he said.  

Going by the extended weather forecast for one month, the department is expecting above-normal rainfall in Karnataka starting June 21 for two weeks.   Conditions are favourable for the further advancement of monsoon and more parts of Karnataka will receive rains in the next three days,” Prasad added.

