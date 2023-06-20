Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra CM support Goa to halt Mahadayi project

The Centre has not only cleared the revised detailed project report but has also notified it in the gazette.

Published: 20th June 2023

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Merely days after the change of guard in Karnataka with Congress assuming power, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his support to the BJP government in Goa against the diversion of Mahadayi waters.

At a meeting in Mumbai recently, Shinde said that his government will support Goa to prevent the diversion of Mahadayi waters by Karnataka to implement its Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project. Goa CM Pramod Sawant also attended the meeting. “Goa and Maharashtra together will fight the Mahadayi issue against Karnataka,” Shinde said.

Shinde’s statement comes at a time when the Karnataka government obtained official approval to divert Mahadayi waters into the Malaprabha River in the state through Kalasa-Banduri Nala Project.
The Centre has not only cleared the revised detailed project report but has also notified it in the gazette.
Despite this, the Goa government is not leaving any stone unturned to halt Karnataka from diverting water from the Mahadayi River. 

