Running away from jumbo, 60-year-old woman dies in Karnataka's Kanakapura

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old woman died and her sister suffered injuries while running away from an elephant on Monday morning in Achallu Reserve forest in Kanakapura, around 20km from Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS).

The victim Jayamma and Venkatalakshmamma (50), her sister, were agricultural labourers and heading

to work, when they heard an elephant trumpeting. While running to take cover, Jayamma died.

Forest department officials said this is the third case of attack in 20 days. So far, around a hundred cases of crop raiding have been reported in Ramanagara and around CWS.

“There are around 8-10 male elephants outside the forest patches, who raid crops at night. Since the areas outside are well irrigated, the tanks are full with abundant cash crops, elephants are drawn towards them,” said forest department officials.

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre held a meeting with senior officials and directed them to give compensation and take part in the operations.

A forest official told TNIE: “This is a repeat of incidents in Hassan and Sakleshpur, where raids had happened. Gradually, the elephants made the areas outside forest patches their abode.

In this case, too, the elephants are becoming bold and confident. Such incidents have been on the rise since 2018-19. This is also the second case of sighting of all-male groups. A similar incident was reported near Tumakuru. This is a warning sign calling for attention, especially when the government is keen on implementing the Mekedatu project in CWS.”

