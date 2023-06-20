Home States Karnataka

Seer rescues cat from well, leaves netizens in thrall in Karnataka

Photos of the seer harvesting jackfruits also went viral on social media.

Published: 20th June 2023 10:20 AM

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji has been receiving accolades from netizens and animal lovers after a video of him entering a 40-foot-deep well to rescue a cat went viral on social media. The cat had fallen into the well in Mucchlukodu Subrahmanya Temple on the outskirts of Udupi on Sunday. 

When the seer, one of the trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, went to the temple, he was told about the incident. 

As many attempts to rescue the animal failed, the seer himself entered the well using a rope and placed the cat in a bucket tied to the rope. But when people started pulling the bucket up, the scared feline jumped back into the water. The seer then took the cat in his hand and climbed up each ring of the well.  

A BA graduate from Poorna Prajna College, Udupi, the 59-year-old seer is a yoga exponent and a good swimmer too. He received ‘sanyasa deeksha’ (sainthood) in 1988, when he was 24 years old. The seer has a special love for cows. At a goshala established by him in Neelavara, around 200 cows rescued from cattle traffickers are taken care of.

On June 14, the seer surprised his disciples by climbing a jackfruit tree near the goshala in Neelavara to pluck the fruits. He plucked more than 10 jackfruits at one go using a pole attached with a sickle. After distributing the jackfruits to his disciples and staff at the goshala, he told them to feed it to the cows. 

Photos of the seer harvesting jackfruits also went viral on social media. Some years ago, he had demonstrated in the goshala how to rescue snakes and release them safely into the forest.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji
