State Education Policy on course in schools, says Karnataka Minister

KALABURAGI: The Congress government is committed to introducing a State Education Policy (SEP) in place of the National Education Policy (NEP) as promised in the party’s election manifesto, said Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar here on Monday.

“The government has already started introducing SEP at the primary and secondary school level. As most higher education institutes have started the curricula as per NEP, the government will seek the opinion of experts on the methodology of introducing SEP in higher education to protect the interests of students,” he said.

Sudhakar said he has held meetings with the vice-chancellors of all the 32 government universities in the state and discussed the problems being faced by them. 

“I have proposed a meeting, chaired by the chief minister, with the V-Cs to find a lasting solution to issues faced by the universities,” he said. 

