Home States Karnataka

10 kg rice will be given under Anna Bhagya scheme no matter what: Karnataka deputy CM

Condemning the BJP government at the Centre for refusing to sell rice for its prestigious Anna Bhagya scheme, the ruling Congress staged protests across the state on Tuesday.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders cook rice to send a message to the Centre that the Anna Bhagya scheme will be launched as promised, in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Condemning the BJP government at the Centre for refusing to sell rice for its prestigious Anna Bhagya scheme, the ruling Congress staged protests across the state on Tuesday.

In Bengaluru, the protest was led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The protesters, who had gathered in large numbers despite the rain, held placards with messages against the central government and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They symbolically displayed empty plates while also cooking rice at Freedom Park to pass the message that the scheme will be implemented despite efforts of BJP leaders to scuttle the scheme.

Shivakumar charged that the Centre’s move showed that BJP is against the poor, and said Congress is committed to making Karnakaka a hunger-free state. “When Manmohan Singh was prime minister in the Congress-led UPA government, the Food Security Act was introduced, making food a constitutional right of every citizen. But the current BJP government is depriving poor people of this right. Even if the central government does not provide rice, we will procure it from other states and implement the scheme,” he said.

Accusing the BJP leadership of trying to instigate people against the Congress government, Shivakumar said voters will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections to panchayats, corporations and the Lok Sabha.

He also took a dig at state BJP leaders, who held a protest against the Congress government, and asked them to hold protests against the BJP government for not depositing Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of citizens, not doubling the income of farmers and creating employment for youths. He added that the protest will be taken to the taluk level in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state is not asking the Centre to provide the additional rice for free. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly states that we are in a cooperative federalism. But is this cooperative federalism? The Centre has conveniently forgotten that the National Food Security Act was implemented by the then UPA government,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Anna Bhagya scheme Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp