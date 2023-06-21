10 kg rice will be given under Anna Bhagya scheme no matter what: Karnataka deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Condemning the BJP government at the Centre for refusing to sell rice for its prestigious Anna Bhagya scheme, the ruling Congress staged protests across the state on Tuesday.

In Bengaluru, the protest was led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The protesters, who had gathered in large numbers despite the rain, held placards with messages against the central government and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They symbolically displayed empty plates while also cooking rice at Freedom Park to pass the message that the scheme will be implemented despite efforts of BJP leaders to scuttle the scheme.

Shivakumar charged that the Centre’s move showed that BJP is against the poor, and said Congress is committed to making Karnakaka a hunger-free state. “When Manmohan Singh was prime minister in the Congress-led UPA government, the Food Security Act was introduced, making food a constitutional right of every citizen. But the current BJP government is depriving poor people of this right. Even if the central government does not provide rice, we will procure it from other states and implement the scheme,” he said.

Accusing the BJP leadership of trying to instigate people against the Congress government, Shivakumar said voters will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections to panchayats, corporations and the Lok Sabha.

He also took a dig at state BJP leaders, who held a protest against the Congress government, and asked them to hold protests against the BJP government for not depositing Rs 15 lakh to the bank account of citizens, not doubling the income of farmers and creating employment for youths. He added that the protest will be taken to the taluk level in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the state is not asking the Centre to provide the additional rice for free. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly states that we are in a cooperative federalism. But is this cooperative federalism? The Centre has conveniently forgotten that the National Food Security Act was implemented by the then UPA government,” he said.

