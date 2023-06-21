Home States Karnataka

Bread, Mangaluru buns, ragi mudde on Indira Canteen menu at Karnataka?

There will be additional choices, but at no extra charge. The BBMP and state government will bear the additional cost.

Indira Canteen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have reportedly sent a list of additional dishes to the government for the Indira Canteen menu. Bread, Mangaluru buns, ragi mudde and payasam are on the list, which could be served on alternate days, said a senior BBMP official.

“Bread and jam, Mangaluru buns, idlis and upma will be served for breakfast. For lunch, with rice, sambar, palya and bajji, we are also planning to serve ragi mudde and soppina saaru. Payasam and snacks will be given on alternate days. So far, there is no proposal to serve eggs,” the official said.

There will be additional choices, but at no extra charge. The BBMP and state government will bear the additional cost. However, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath denied sending any proposal to the government regarding payasam, mudde and bread to be added to the existing Indira Canteen menu. “We have only suggested that the quantity being served for dinner should be on par with lunch,” he said.

Earlier, idli-vada, pongal, khara bhath were served at 175 Indira Canteens and 12 mobile canteens for Rs 5 per item. Similarly, rice sambar, bisi bele bath and bajji for lunch and dinner at Rs 10. The much-hyped project by Siddaramaiah during his first tenure fell flat after the collapse of the JDS-Congress government in 2019. All mobile canteens were also closed by the BJP government. Eight canteens in Bengaluru South were closed due to low footfall.

