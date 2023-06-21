 Infosys co-founder Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder and chairman and founding chairman of UIDAI Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater – Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. With this, Nilekani has so far donated Rs 400 crore to IIT Bombay.

The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay, the institute said.

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973 for a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. The donation marks the golden jubilee of Nilekani’s association with the Institute. It also stands as one of the largest donations made by an alumnus in India.

Nilekani said, “IIT Bombay has been a cornerstone in my life, shaping my formative years and laying the foundation for my journey. As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this institution, I am grateful to contribute to its future. This donation is more than just a financial contribution; it is a tribute to the place that has given me so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.”

MoU signed in B’luru

A Memorand­um of Unde­rstanding was formally signed on Tuesday in Bengaluru by Nandan Nilekani and IIT Bombay Director Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri

