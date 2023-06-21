Kannada films rake it in, but it’s curtains for single-screen theatres

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the success of Kannada films like KGF, Kantara and Charlie 777, and a perception that the golden era of Kannada cinema is returning, the shutting down of over 150 theatres since January and over 100 theatres on the verge of closing by the year-end, tell a different tale.

Heads of the Kannada cine industry, including present and past president of the Federation of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (FKCC), theatre owners and exhibitors opine that the main reason for the collapse of single-screen theatres and its culture is the high rate of admission, lack of content and now OTT platforms.

“Earlier, top heroes used to make at least four films a year, and this helped theatres in district, taluk and hoblis draw crowds. Now, they are doing one film a year. Also, high-budget films end up fixing high admission rate, which leads to small theatres losing out in competition to multiplexes. OTT platforms are also preventing the public from going to theatres,” said NM Suresh, Executive Director, Film Federation of India.

Echoing similar sentiments, N Kumar, who had taken 115 theatres on lease and produced 35 films, has bid goodbye to the business of running theatres. “I cannot afford to run theatres now. I am only doing production and planning for films. Paying electricity bills, water bills, salaries, ESI and PF to staff was becoming a challenge. As long as we don’t get good content, actors start doing more films in a year and OTT platforms delay release of films by 60 days, there is no scope for the survival of theatres,” Kumar said.

He added that in late 1990s, there were 1,000 single screen theatres in Karnataka. In the past 15 years, the number has come down to 650. Since January, around 150 single-screen theatres have shut down. In Bengaluru alone, 50 single screen theatres were shut. Similarly, 10 in Mysuru, including Lakshmi, Opera and Ranjith which were razed. Around 10 in Hubballi were closed. Recently, Mahaveer, Girija and Siddhartha single-screen theatres in Mandya, and Prashanth in Tumakuru shut down.

Cine workers’ forum demands ‘Adipurush’ ban

Bengaluru: Members of All India Cine Workers Association Tuesday wrote a letter to the central government, demanding immediate ban on Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The letter was sent on June 20 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi. The Association stated that the film has hurt the religious sentiments of many. They have also demanded that the movie’s release be also banned on all OTT platforms. The members have also demanded an FIR against the director, writer and producers. President of the association, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told TNIE that the Centre can issue orders to stop its screening.

