Karnataka: Complaint against BJP ex-MLA for trying to stop stormwater drain encroachment clearance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath said Tuesday that corporation officials have filed a complaint against former BJP MLA Nandiesh Reddy for allegedly obstructing the stormwater drain encroachment clearance drive Monday.

Reacting to the development, Reddy denied obstructing the demolition drive, and said, “I will fight the complaint legally. I tried to tell the officials to start the drive downstream to avoid causing obstruction due to accumulation of debris.”

He alleged that the BBMP drive was just to “scare some owners and builders to pay commission”. When the encroachment clearance drive was underway in KR Puram, Reddy allegedly snatched the keys of a bulldozer and tried to halt the drive after residents raised objections.

Girinath clarified that the rules equally apply to all, including the public and officials who try to prevent government officials and municipal workers from discharging their duties. During the demolition drive of the clubhouse and swimming pool in Fern City Layout survey numbers 24/1,3,4 in Doddanekkundi in Mahadevapura Zone, residents objected.

Following this, BBMP top brass directed the assistant executive engineer of storm water drain department, Mahadevapura Zone, to file a complaint with the Mahadevapura police station.

Rain stops drive

SWD department officials, who had moved in with their bulldozers to demolish some properties in Fern City Layout in Mahadevapura Zone Monday, were compelled to stop the drive Tuesday because of rain. “We have conducted land surveys based on the old village map markings, and cleared encroachments. There are some technical issues to be fixed before resuming the drive from Wednesday,” said an SWD department engineer.

