Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Complaint against BJP ex-MLA for trying to stop stormwater drain encroachment clearance

 During the demolition drive of the clubhouse and swimming pool in Fern City Layout survey numbers 24/1,3,4 in Doddanekkundi in Mahadevapura Zone, residents objected. 

Published: 21st June 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath said Tuesday that corporation officials have filed a complaint against former BJP MLA Nandiesh Reddy for allegedly obstructing the stormwater drain encroachment clearance drive Monday. 

Reacting to the development, Reddy denied obstructing the demolition drive, and said, “I will fight the complaint legally. I tried to tell the officials to start the drive downstream to avoid causing obstruction due to accumulation of debris.”

He alleged that the BBMP drive was just to “scare some owners and builders to pay commission”. When the encroachment clearance drive was underway in KR Puram, Reddy allegedly snatched the keys of a bulldozer and tried to halt the drive after residents raised objections. 

Girinath clarified that the rules equally apply to all, including the public and officials who try to prevent government officials and municipal workers from discharging their duties. During the demolition drive of the clubhouse and swimming pool in Fern City Layout survey numbers 24/1,3,4 in Doddanekkundi in Mahadevapura Zone, residents objected. 

Following this, BBMP top brass directed the assistant executive engineer of storm water drain department, Mahadevapura Zone, to file a complaint with the Mahadevapura police station.

Rain stops drive
SWD department officials, who had moved in with their bulldozers to demolish some properties in Fern City Layout in Mahadevapura Zone Monday, were compelled to stop the drive Tuesday because of rain. “We have conducted land surveys based on the old village map markings, and cleared encroachments. There are some technical issues to be fixed before resuming the drive from Wednesday,” said an SWD department engineer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath stormwater drain demolition Nandiesh Reddy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp