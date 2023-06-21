Home States Karnataka

Karnataka education department limits egg distribution under midday meal scheme to once a week

On Tuesday, the department released a circular, stating that the distribution of eggs, chikki and bananas would be temporarily limited to once a week due to a lack of funds.

Published: 21st June 2023 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 10:36 PM

midday meal

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to a lack of funds, the school education department has announced that egg distribution as part of the midday meal scheme will be limited to once a week temporarily.

According to a circular released by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the decision to reduce the number of eggs distributed will be revised after the presentation of the state budget on July 7. Previously, under the midday meal scheme, eggs would be distributed twice a week. In case a child did not want eggs, this would be substituted with bananas or chikki.

However, with the change in government, this is likely to change. On Tuesday, the department released a circular, stating that the distribution of eggs, chikki and bananas would be temporarily limited to once a week due to a lack of funds. However, they stated that this would be resumed to its original status post the presentation of the state budget. Officials stated that the change would be reverted and students would receive eggs twice a week as previously mentioned.

In the meantime, sources from the department also stated that there is a proposal being made to the government to increase the amount of eggs distributed to students. While currently eggs are distributed on 46 days of the year, the department has proposed over twice the increase, appealing for eggs to be distributed for 100 days.

Comments

