Karnataka to implement law to prevent registration of plots without RERA nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To curb the menace of unauthorised layouts in the state, the government will consider introducing a law to prevent the registration of plots without the permission of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), said Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

After holding a progress review meeting of K-RERA here on Tuesday, he pointed out several instances of layout developers selling plots within project limits without obtaining RERA permission and also developing layouts on disputed lands. “This has put site buyers in trouble. To avoid this, a law will be introduced to stop the registration of plots without RERA permission,” he said, adding that it will be discussed with the revenue department.

He said strict action will be taken if the builder, developer or promoter harasses property buyers by not handing over the plot within the stipulated time as per agreement. “There have been allegations of builders demanding more than the contract amount and such issues will be taken up seriously. Stringent action will be taken against cases of cheating,” he added.

He said the number of complaints within RERA limits is on the rise and it has become difficult to manage. “It is also a challenge to control the menace of unauthorised colonies. To solve this, a RERA office will be set up at the divisional level. A rule will be introduced that occupancy certificates cannot be issued without RERA permission,” he said.

He expressed his displeasure over pending fines and said the deputy commissioner and BBMP commissioner should meet the companies that have defaulted and warn them of not giving permission to build new projects.

