Major reshuffle of IPS officers in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after transferring several IAS officers, the State Government on Tuesday did a major reshuffle of the Police Department transferring several IPS officers. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Malini Krishnamoorthy, who was in the Internal Security Division (ISD), has been posted as ADPG, Prisons and Correctional Services, replacing Manish Kharbikar, who is transferred and posted as ADGP, Economic Offences, Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

ADGP Dr K Ramachandra Rao, who was heading the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, is posted as ADGP & Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, replacing Arun Chakravarthy J, who is posted as ADGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, in the vacant post. The government has also changed both Additional Commissioners of Police (Addl CP) of Bengaluru City, transferring Addl CP of East Division M Chandra Sekhar and Addl CP of West Division Sandeep Patil.

They are replaced by IGP Raman Gupta, who was Police Commissioner of the Hubballi-Dharwad City, and N Satheesh Kumar, who was IGP of Northern Range, respectively. M Chandra Sekhar has been promoted to the rank of ADGP and is transferred to the ISD while Sandeep Patil is posted as IGP, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP). IGP of Ballari Range BS Lokesh Kumar is posted as IGP of Northern Range.

Besides, IGP of Southern Range Pravin Madhukar Pawar is transferred to CID and is replaced by DIG Dr MB Boralingaiah, who was the Police Commissioner of Belagavi City, in the downgraded post.

Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was IGP & MD, Mysore Sales International Ltd, is transferred to ISD. SN Siddaramappa, who was awaiting posting, is posted as IGP, Head Quarters-1 and C Vamsi Krishna, who was also awaiting posting, is posted as DIG, Economic Offences, CID in the vacant post. CB Ryshyanth, awaiting posting, is posted as SP of Dakshina Kannada district, replacing Amathe Vikram.

Meanwhile, the State Government has also transferred 75 KAS officers.

