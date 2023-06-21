Home States Karnataka

Mosquitoes make experience at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 an itchy affair

Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, which had attracted a lot of attention and acclaim with its launch eight months ago, is now battling the red marks from mosquito bites.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Airport

Kempegowda International Airport (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, which had attracted a lot of attention and acclaim with its launch eight months ago, is now battling the red marks from mosquito bites.
Mosquitoes buzzing around air passengers are not only annoying them, but also posing a health risk, unless something is done fast.

Domestic lounge at KIA’s Terminal 2,
where mosquitoes are buzzing

As of now, there appears to be no solution in sight in T2.  A businessman heading to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru, along with seven members of his family, recounted being encircled by mosquitoes at the domestic lounge on June 18. “We were waiting for the flight for three hours. We were all bitten by mosquitoes. Everything else is fine about the lounge, but the mosquitoes have become a menace. All of us were changing seats to escape from the mosquitoes,” he told The New Indian Express.

He said a young girl was seated next to their table. “Her entire hand was red from mosquito bites. I suggested that she sit elsewhere.” The airport staff later profusely apologised to her. The flyer said that the staffers told him that everything has been tried out, but nothing has worked. “It might be because of the innumerable plants. As food is served in the lounge, staffers cannot spray. They had tried out herbal sprays but realised that most of them were not at all herbal.”

Air passenger Shipra Baranwal, a director of an advisory firm, tweeted with a picture of a mosquito on her hand, and wrote, “Such a beautiful green terminal 2 in Bengaluru, but please can you do something about mosquitoes.” Another tweeted: “Even the aesthetically neat and clean T2 of KIA is not free of mosquitoes, where do we go then to escape while waiting for our loved ones to arrive @bangalore_2 @BLR_Airport”.

The official handle of KIA thanked everyone for flagging the problem but failed to offer any solution.
When TNIE contacted airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) about the issue, a spokesperson said she would get back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mosquitoes Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp