Rice mills or open market options for Karnataka govt

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and team are desperately searching for rice in godowns across the country for the Anna Bhagya scheme, the immediate options are to look for small amounts of rice in rice mills or to buy it from the open market. But the government may have to pay Rs 50-60 per kg of rice, instead of Rs 30-36 charged by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), sources said.

This could increase the budgetary outlay for the free rice scheme from Rs 600-800 crore per month to Rs 1,500-1,600 crore. One source, who was procuring rice for many years, said, “As Karnataka is desperate, rice mill owners could make a quick buck by increasing the prices. One cannot blame them.’’

FCI sources said, “Only FCI has the legacy of procuring rice. They tie up with state governments to source the grain and it has been the tradition. The Karnataka government has to do something similar. But nothing can be done now as the rabi season rice has been long harvested and the next harvest season is only in October which will be kharif rice. Unlike FCI, Karnataka does not have the expertise to procure rice directly from growers.’’

Experts said the other option is to source it from the international market, but the rice used in many countries is not of the same quality used in the state. FCI former chairman DV Prasad said, “The rice used by the Chinese, Malays and Southeast Asians is different from our rice and it may not suit our palate.”

Telangana produces rice, but a large portion of it is turned into boiled rice. Most mills there produce steamed or boiled rice to ensure better profits, they explained.

Congress working president Saleem Ahmed said, “The Union government is deliberately trying to stall rice supplies to the poorest of the poor and we will protest.” Food Minister KH Muniyappa, who is in New Delhi, told TNIE, “There is no serious problem. We are working on it. We will solve it but there could be some delays. We have identified a governmental agency, NCCF, and through them we will source rice directly by calling for tenders and this is the best solution.’’ Working with cooperative federations may be the best bet, but it may not happen in time for the scheme.

