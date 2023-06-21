Several BJP leaders including former CM Bommai detained for protesting against Karnataka govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several BJP leaders, including former chief minister Bommai, were detained on Tuesday for protesting against the delay in the implementation of the Anna Bhagya scheme wherein the Congress government has promised to provide 10 kg rice to BPL card-holders. Former minister R Ashoka said, “They (the Congress government) have made a false promise and we are protesting against it.’’

Criticising the government for their detention, Bommai said, “This is undemocratic.’’ BJP national general secretary CT Ravi urged Congress not to indulge in “politics” over the implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme. He alleged that the Congress government is trying to cover up its failure to provide 10 kg of rice to BPL card-holders. “They are trying to drag Prime Minister Narendra Modi into this,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not send requests to the Prime Minister or the Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies for two lakh metric tonnes of rice. The state government requested the divisional manager of FCI on June 9 to supply two lakh metric tonnes of rice. On June 12, the divisional manager gave his permission. It appears that the divisional manager did not consult the head office before granting permission. On June 13, an order banning the sale of rice under OMSS quota was issued. The decision was taken at a meeting on June 8. This was a day before the state government wrote to FCI, he said.

It is common for the Union Government to take such a decision from time to time to ensure that supply of rice free of cost as per the Food Security Act is not disturbed, considering the stock available with the Centre based on the monsoon and crops, Ravi said.

He said the Centre is meeting the rice requirement of poor people. The state government can provide ragi, wheat and other foodgrains to the beneficiaries in addition to the Union Government’s rice. “Congress is unnecessarily spreading misinformation that Modi is denying foodgrains to the poor. It is highly condemnable,’’ he said.

“The Modi government was giving 5kg of rice free of cost to every member of every BPL. I condemn Congress for its allegations against Modi,” he said.

