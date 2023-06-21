Southern Karnataka may face water crisis as Kodagu yet to receive rain

Prajna G R By

MADIKERI: The delay in arrival of southwest monsoon in the catchment areas of Kodagu could trigger a major water crisis in southern parts of the state. Water levels across river basins and reservoirs have dwindled, while Kodagu district, the birthplace of Cauvery, is facing a shortage of drinking water. Several urban local bodies have limited the supply of water to households even as the district desperately looks for the onset of monsoon.

As compared to last year, the storage at the Harangi reservoir in Kushalnagar taluk is 3.45 tmcft less this year. The catchment areas of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery have not received any rainfall in June so far, resulting in declined inflows into the dam. While the inflow was 403 cusecs in June last year, it is only 74 cusecs now.

“Monsoon was delayed last year too. But we had abundant rainfall throughout the year till March, resulting in increased storage of water in the reservoir. But this year, with little or no rain over the past few months across catchment areas, the reservoir has 3.45 tmcft of less water compared to last year. We hope that the monsoon arrives within a week. There will be a water crisis if there is no rain by June-end,” said Puttaswamy, Executive Engineer at Harangi Reservoir.

The Chikliholey Reservoir near Kushalnagar looks bare as no water is being let into the river. The reservoir that has a capacity to store 0.18 tmcft is just half-full. Water used to be released into irrigation canals in June and it is a sight to behold. But the outflow has drastically reduced from this uniquely constructed reservoir.

Urban and rural areas in the district are already seeing a shortage of water. In Kushalnagar, local bodies are supplying water to households once in three days for two to three hours. “As irrigation for farmlands has stopped because of pre-monsoons, rivers have enough water. But we are still restricting the water supply to households to ensure that we do not face an absolute water crisis later,” confirmed Anand, engineer of Kushalnagar KUWSDB.

Farmers in several parts of South Kodagu are suffering as the paddy that they had sown has not sprouted for want of rain, while birds are feeding on the grains. The district recorded 518.53 mm of rainfall last year till June 20 and 908.24 mm rainfall during the same time in 2021, but this year, only 228.31 mm of rainfall has been recorded.

