SUV jumps median on Mysuru Expressway rams into tax, three dead

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A speeding SUV jumped the road divider of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway rammed a taxi, killing three people on the spot, and leaving one severely injured, in Maddur taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday.

Police said Deerajkumar (55) and his wife Shailvi (50), natives of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and car driver Niranjan Kumar (30), a resident of Gandhinagar in Mandya, were killed in the accident while the couple’s son Srivastava, a techie working in an IT company in Bengaluru, was seriously injured in the accident. It is learnt that Srivastava had hired a Maruti Dzire taxi in Bengaluru and was travelling towards Mysuru. At Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, a speeding Tata Hexa jumped the road divider and rammed the taxi going on the opposite side of the road, killing the driver and elderly couple on the spot.

A seriously injured Srivastava was rushed to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital in Mandya and later shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. The couple, travelling in the SUV which caused the accident, were also shifted to MIMS hospital for treatment for receiving minor injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, Maddur traffic police which have registered a case are investigating.

