Teams to combat fake news in Karnataka soon: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that dedicated teams will be set up in the Police Department to combat the menace of fake news on social media. Addressing reporters here, he said the teams should also work towards raising awareness among the people about this menace. He directed the cyber crime police to give him a report every month.

The CM said there were teams at the Bangalore City Police Commissionerate and other police headquarters earlier to detect fake news, fact-check, warn and raise awareness among the people. “However, the previous BJP government stopped this system. This will be resumed. Cybercrime police should work round-the-clock to trace the sources of fake news,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the menace increased after Congress came to power in the state. “I have given strict instructions to the authorities to trace the sources of fake news and take legal action against those spreading them on social media,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also held talks with Home Minister G Parameshwar in this regard on Tuesday.

He said the menace existed even when Congress was in power in 2013. “Our political opponents adopted this strategy to defame us. With Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, attempts will be made to spread more fake news and cause unrest in society,” he said.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, people of the state rejected the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. “We are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But now, there are indications that attempts will be made to spread violence through fake news and rumours,” he said and stressed the need to put an end to this menace.

