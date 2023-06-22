Adopt yoga, live healthy, says Karnataka Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yoga is India’s gift to the entire world, it is an ancient practice that originated thousands of years ago and continues to represent India’s culture, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Wednesday morning.

The incidence of non-communicable diseases has increased in the country, and people’s poor lifestyle is the primary cause, he said during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations. Rao urged citizens to practice yoga as it helps connect the mind and spirit with the body.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of International Day of Yoga, organised by the health and family welfare department in front of Vidhana Soudha. The annual event saw hundreds of people, including youngsters, adults and senior citizens spread across the length of Vidhana Soudha, participating in the hour-long yoga session from 6:30am. Besides Rao, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Assembly Speaker UT Khader, retired Indian athlete Anjum Bobby George and health department officials also performed yoga.

Governor Gehlot urged people to inculcate yoga in their daily lifestyle. He said steps are being taken to make Karnataka the leading state in practising yoga. The discipline promotes the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means yoga for the welfare of all, and is also the theme for this year. Gehlot also congratulated the people for creating a Guinness World Record for organising a large-scale yoga event on National Youth Festival Day in January 2023.

Gundu Rao ascertained that the state will make dedicated efforts to promote yoga at the household level, schools and colleges. He explained that research has confirmed the benefits of yoga in relieving multiple health problems. Citizens must take advantage of the 376 Ayush centres and 7,270 health and wellness centres which provide one-hour yoga classes every day across Karnataka, the minister added.

Enthusiasm marks Int’l Day of Yoga

Bengaluru: The ninth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much enthusiasm here on Wednesday. A large number of people, including schoolchildren, participated in yoga sessions held across the city. Students from Greenwood High School, members of Karnataka Sanskrit Society, employees of NIMHANS, and personnel and staff of IAF, Coast Guard, and Air Force Command Hospital took part in yoga sessions held to mark the occasion.

Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, participated in a programme at the Headquarters Training Command in Bengaluru. Around 5,000 people participated in an event organised by BGS Health City. Addressing the participants, Minister of Medical Education

Dr Sharan Prakash Patil highlighted the importance of yoga.

