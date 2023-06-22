Home States Karnataka

All police stations to get cyber wing to combat fake news: Karnataka Home Minister

Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that every police station across the state will have a dedicated cyber wing to combat the menace. 

Dr G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to tackle spread of fake news on social media, Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that every police station across the state will have a dedicated cyber wing to combat the menace. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said the government will meet representatives of Google, Twitter and Facebook among others and try to work out solutions on tackling face news. “Fake news is rampant on social media and it is increasing day by day.  There is a need to control the spread. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and fake news,” he said. 

Industries Minister MB Patil said he, too, was a victim of fake news. “Fortunately, I won in the polls, but the damage was done. Whatever be the religion, or caste, or party, it is not right to spread fake news. No one should damage the character of others,” he said and added that the opinion of experts and other stakeholders will be sought. “We need to study what other states are doing to tackle the menace and adopt a mechanism which will be decided by the Home Minister.”

Patil had complained against fake news being circulated against his name. “A fact-check team found out the truth and those who spread the fake news was caught. However, that post is still being circulated. What about the damage done?” he said. 

