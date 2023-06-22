Anna Bhagya scheme to be delayed in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anna Bhagya scheme that promises 10 kg of free rice per head to those belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) card-holders, is likely to face delays.

The scheme was planned to be rolled out on July 1. The reason for the delay is the Centre’s alleged turn-around and the struggle by the Congress government to procure rice at more or less the same rate of Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Rs 34 per kg.

The Siddaramaiah government also has second thoughts on procuring foodgrains from states such as Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal (all non-BJP ruled states) for two reasons: They would not be able to meet Karnataka’s requirement of 2,28,000 metric tonnes, and the higher procurement price.

Addressing the media after meeting President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah said, “It will cost Rs 42/kg in Andhra; Telangana stated only paddy is available; Chhattisgarh CM told me they are in a position to supply 1 lakh metric tonne of rice only for one month; and Punjab CM stated that he will discuss with officials and get back.”

Siddaramaiah said if the government went to the open market, it would take two months to procure rice. Instead, quotations have been invited from central agencies such as National Co-operative Consumers Federation (NCCF), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and Kendriya Bhandar.

These agencies will call for tenders, take a call on the price and let the Karnataka government know soon. But the price is expected to be a little higher than FCI’s Rs 34 per kg. Siddaramaiah reiterated that all this had come to pass as “the Union Government played politics”.

Cash crunch: Eggs once a week in mid-day meal

Due to a lack of funds and the rising cost of eggs, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has announced that egg distribution as part of the midday meal scheme will be temporarily limited to once a week. According to a circular, the decision to reduce the number of eggs distributed will be revised after the presentation of the state budget on July 7.

