BBMP’s stray dog census to commence on July 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of nearly four years, the BBMP will commence the exercise of counting stray dogs from July 1. The last census of stray dogs in the city was done in 2019. According to BBMP, the census will help in understanding the impact of its Animal Birth Control measures.

In 2019, the city’s eight zones were home to close to 3 lakh stray dogs. The Palike, apart from ABC measures, also started an anti-rabies vaccination drive. According to Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), the programme will begin from July 1 and go on for a duration of two weeks. Officials from BBMP Veterinary Department will have to cover each ward.

Pet dogs will not be included in the exercise. KP Ravikumar, Joint Director, BBMP, Animal Husbandry Department, said the urban body has covered 1.5 lakh stray dogs under its ABC programme and so far, 4.5 lakh dogs have been administered with the anti-rabies vaccine.

The BBMP will also insert a microchip on stray dogs to strengthen its vaccination programme, the official added.

BENGALURU: After a gap of nearly four years, the BBMP will commence the exercise of counting stray dogs from July 1. The last census of stray dogs in the city was done in 2019. According to BBMP, the census will help in understanding the impact of its Animal Birth Control measures. In 2019, the city’s eight zones were home to close to 3 lakh stray dogs. The Palike, apart from ABC measures, also started an anti-rabies vaccination drive. According to Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), the programme will begin from July 1 and go on for a duration of two weeks. Officials from BBMP Veterinary Department will have to cover each ward. Pet dogs will not be included in the exercise. KP Ravikumar, Joint Director, BBMP, Animal Husbandry Department, said the urban body has covered 1.5 lakh stray dogs under its ABC programme and so far, 4.5 lakh dogs have been administered with the anti-rabies vaccine. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The BBMP will also insert a microchip on stray dogs to strengthen its vaccination programme, the official added.