BMTC MD rides bus to assess staff, passenger issues after Shakti scheme launch

Sharing her first-hand experience of the commute with TNIE, Sathyavati said that the commute was good as she could see for herself the issues faced by women and the staff.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:57 AM

BMTC Managing Director Sathyavati (seated, wearing mask) during one of the bus rides that she took in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a bid to get a first-hand experience of the problems faced by women passengers, apart from staff of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), after the rollout of the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to women in the state, BMTC Managing Director Sathyavati took rides on the corporation’s buses on Wednesday.

As a common passenger, Sathyavati boarded the first bus at the Shanthinagar bus stand, and then went around Ramakrishna Ashram, Ganesh Bhavan, Seeta Circle, Hosakerehalli Cross, and Nayandahalli aboard other BMTC buses. En route, she covertly observed the behaviour of the drivers and conductors towards passengers, especially women, and also noted the problems faced by the latter. She ended her trip by alighting at the Deepanjalinagar bus stop, and headed to the nearby bus depot.

Sharing her first-hand experience of the commute with TNIE, Sathyavati said that the commute was good as she could see for herself the issues faced by women and the staff. “During the peak hours, our conductors find it difficult to verify address proofs, like Aadhaar and other ID cards of women passengers, who wish to travel free under the Shakti scheme,” Sathyavati said, adding that this would be resolved after the Shakti Smart Cards are distributed. The women can display these cards to the conductors, which will also help save time.

Other than that, Sathyavati said she did not find any other major issue affecting the smooth implementation of the Shakti scheme. She spoke to the BMTC staff at the Deepanjalinagar bus depot to understand their problems.

